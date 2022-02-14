As the world marks Valentine's Day on 14 February, what else can be better than expressing your love for your significant other through some Bollywood songs.

As the world marks Valentine's Day on 14 February, what else can be better than expressing your love for your significant other through some Bollywood songs. When it comes to expressing your feelings or saying the three magical words, romantic songs can often end up expressing your emotions better than a well-prepared monologue.

This Valentine's Day, here is a bunch of romantic gems that can help you set the mood:

Pehli Nazar Mein - Race:

This highly romantic track was sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who is known for winning hearts with his amazing vioce. The lyrics of this track is written by Sameer while the music director is Pritam. The movie Race starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai - Woh Lamhe

This hit romantic song is composed by Pritam Chakraborty and sung by KK, while lyricist Nilesh Mishra penned it. The film featured Shiny Ahuja and Kangna Ranaut in lead roles.

Tum Se Hi - Jab We Met:

This soulful song was sung by Mohit Chauhan. While the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil, the music composed by Pritam. The song from the film Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Phir Le Aaya Dil - Barfi:

This song is a scintillating track that was sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali. His melodious and smooth voice strongly depicts longingness, love and affection. The romantic-comedy drama featured Priyanka Chopra Jones, Ileana D'Cruz and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The music composition was done by Pritam and lyricist Sayeed Quadri wrote the song.

Raatan Lambiyan- Shershaah:

This song was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, who have put indescribable feelings into words. This song is sure to make you miss the person you’re waiting to meet. The soulful music to the track was given by Tanishk Bagchi, who also penned the song. Shershaah featured Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Nazm Nazm - Bareilly Ki Barfi:

This beautiful track was sung by Arko, who also wrote the lyrics as well as composed the music. This song speaks on immense affection and admiration for the one you love. The film Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.