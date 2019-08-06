You are here:

Valentina Sampaio becomes first openly transgender model to walk for Victoria's Secret Pink campaign

The Associated Press

Aug 06, 2019 11:07:42 IST

NEW YORK | Valentina Sampaio has become the first openly transgender model hired by Victoria’s Secret nearly a year after a top company official was pressured to apologize for implying trans women are off brand.

Sampaio, a Brazilian, has been posting from behind the scenes of a VS Pink campaign to the delight of celebrities who include Laverne Cox.

Sampaio's agent, Erio Zanon, confirmed to CNN on Monday that Sampaio had been hired by Victoria's Secret for a campaign, to be released in mid-August, for its PINK line.

Cox who is also transgender, posted on one of Sampaio’s photos: “Wow finally!”

Last November, marketing officer Ed Razek of parent L Brands Inc., said in a Vogue interview that the annual Victoria’s Secret angels TV special would never include “transsexuals” because “the show is a fantasy.” He apologized after outrage ensued. Razek later apologized for his comments in a statement published on the Victoria's Secret Twitter account, writing: "My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion show came across as insensitive. I apologize."

Sampaio was not hired for the show, and the company is rethinking having one at all after ratings sagged last time around.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 11:12:02 IST

