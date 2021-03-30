Vakeel Saab trailer: Pawan Kalyan fights it out with Prakash Raj in upcoming courtroom drama

Vakeel Saab, also starring Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla, will release on 9 April.

The trailer of Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla is out. The film has been creating a buzz for well over a year as it marks the return of Kalyan from a two-year sabbatical after Agnyaathavaasi (2018).

On Monday, producer Boney Kapoor shared the trailer of the film on Twitter. Vakeel Saab is the remake of the hit Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu.

The film is written and directed by Sriram Venu known for Oh My Friend (2011) and Middle Class Abbayi (2017).

Check out the trailer here

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense courtroom drama and sees Kalyan in the role of a lawyer, who has taken it upon himself to fight the injustice being meted out on three young women. Just like Pink, the film also deals with the idea of consent and women as the central theme. The new dimension, of course, includes Kalyan being given a more heroic persona, something his fans would appreciate and were eagerly waiting for.

Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the film jointly with Kapoor, who acquired the Tamil and Telugu remake rights of Pink.

Thaman S has composed the music, while the lyrics have been written by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, Vakeel Saab will release on 9 April.