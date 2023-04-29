Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH arrived in December 2022 and went on to capture the eyeballs with its engaging story. While the film made a huge impact on the minds of the audience, it also spread awareness in society about human behavior under different circumstances. Having received rave reviews from the audience and the critics, the film has successfully made its place at the 68th Filmfare awards with 6 nominations and has won awards for Best Actor (Critics), Sanjay Mishra and Best Debut Director, Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

VADH was nominated in the categories of Best Actor (Critics), Best Film (Critics), Best Actress (Critics), Best Debut Director, Best Story, and Best Screenplay at the 68th Filmfare Awards. Setting its charm over the Filmfare awards, the film has taken home the awards for Best Actor (Critics), Sanjay Mishra, and Best Debut Director, Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and Rajeev.

VADH is a story about a retired school teacher’s life that takes a drastic turn when he acts on his impulses that leads to the murder (Well justified killing) of a loan shark. The film brought a gripping and thrilling story to the audience and was very well powered by stellar performances, that treated the audience with a touch of realistic cinema experience. The film received great reviews from the critics making it the talk of the town and leaving the audience spread a positive word of mouth.

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film was released in cinemas on 9th December 2022!

