Vada Chennai teaser released on Dhanush's birthday; depicts actor as a local hero in story spanning several years

The first teaser of Vada Chennai is out. The makers have released it on the special occasion of actor Dhanush's birthday, who plays the lead in the film.

The gritty teaser depicts Dhanush as a local hero who demands that justice is done to his land and his people. He is seen going up against local goons to claim what is rightfully his. Alternating between a young, vulnerable Dhanush and a rougher, older avatar, audiences are given a peek into the character's carefree past versus the present.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, Vada Chennai is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The narrative of the film spans three decades and depicts the actor in multiple makeovers suited to each time-frame.

As per earlier reports, Vetrimaaran had said that the film will not be a gangster drama. "It's a film about society. The story chronicles the lives of people inhabiting a village for over 35 years. Since we have so much to narrate, we thought it could be made in two or three parts. We will take the final call about the next part after seeing the response for the first film," added the director.

The makers also recently released the film's first look which portrayed Dhanush as neighbourhood leader of sorts.

Vada Chennai will be the third collaboration between the director-actor duo who have earlier worked on Pollathavan and Aadukalam, which got Dhanush six National Awards, including that of Best actor.

The film features other actors including director Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan.

Vada Chennai is jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and Lyca Productions.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 18:30 PM