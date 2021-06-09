Mahesh Babu, who adopted the Burripalem village in 2015, had launched the vaccination drive on 31 May, coinciding with the birthday of his father Krishna.

A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babu's ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.

Last month, Babu announced he will vaccinate the people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. The 45-year-old actor had adopted the village in 2015.

Shirodkar, a former actor known for films like Pukar and Vaastav: The Reality, shared pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, on Instagram.

Shirodkar, 40, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" and requested her fans to get vaccinated soon.

She ended the caption with the hashtag, "Burripalem Gets Vaccinated."

Babu will be next seen in the action thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The actor is also currently awaiting the release of his production, Major, based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.