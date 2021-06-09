Vaccination drive in Mahesh Babu's ancestral village complete, says actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar on social media
Mahesh Babu, who adopted the Burripalem village in 2015, had launched the vaccination drive on 31 May, coinciding with the birthday of his father Krishna.
A seven-day vaccination drive in Telugu star Mahesh Babu's ancestral village Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh was successfully completed, his wife and producer Namrata Shirodkar said on Wednesday.
Last month, Babu announced he will vaccinate the people of Burripalem, the birthplace of his father, actor-filmmaker Krishna. The 45-year-old actor had adopted the village in 2015.
Shirodkar, a former actor known for films like Pukar and Vaastav: The Reality, shared pictures from the vaccination camp, held in collaboration with Andhra Hospitals, on Instagram.
Check out her post here
Shirodkar, 40, said vaccination is the "need of the hour" and requested her fans to get vaccinated soon.
She ended the caption with the hashtag, "Burripalem Gets Vaccinated."
Babu will be next seen in the action thriller Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
The actor is also currently awaiting the release of his production, Major, based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.
also read
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 production temporarily halted after crew member tests positive for coronavirus
The shutdown till 14 June takes place months after a clip of star Tom Cruise reprimanding the Mission Impossible members for apparently not following COVID-19 guidelines went viral.
Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Hariharan among 35 artistes collaborating for COVID-19 relief fund
The artists will perform at a concert called Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again, to raise funds for COVID-affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities
Alia Bhatt to produce five-part series aimed at spreading awareness about coronavirus vaccine
The series, which debuts on 27 May, is an effort to learn more about coronavirus vaccines through "reliable sources and make the most informed choice about getting vaccinated," Alia Bhatt announced.