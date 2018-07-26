Vaaren Vaaren: New song from Seemaraja soundtrack presents Sivakarthikeyan as ultimate mass hero

Sivakarthikeyan is back after last year's hit Velaikkaran in what looks like another role with mass appeal and for this time the actor joins Ponram once again and presents Seemaraja, starring alongside Samantha Akkineni. This will be the third time the actor-director duo come together, after Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

While the colorful first look of the film got the industry buzzing, Seemraja's first single 'Vaaren Vaaren' gives out all the hints about this upcoming action drama. The title track composed by D Imman is entertaining with Sivakarthikeyan's people pleaser persona shining through.

'Vaaren Vaaren' kick starts with a conventionally folkish Tamizh verse, often associated with the rural regions, by Kavitha Gopi followed by catchy beats and the entry of the hero himself. What we hear next is a song replete with praiseworthy lyrics. 'Vaaren Vaaren' is definitely for people who enjoy macho title songs and for the rest it is exactly what heroes are introduced with for many years now, in South Indian cinema.

This first track has Diwakar dominating the vocals and several kuthu beats to groove to. 'Vaaren Vaaren' transcends into local folklore every once in a while, as it maintains a serious yet subtle chord otherwise.

"Naa vesham ila pasakaren" and more such lines aptly put out the image that Sivakarthikeyan is trying to portray in Seemaraja. This single also reminds us of many title tracks that took Kollywood by storm such as 2000's 'Pokiri Pongal' and other Vijay and Ajith numbers which have got more upbeat due to Anirudh Ravichander's involvement.

Seemaraja also stars Simran, Napoleon and Soori and is slated for a 13 September, 2018 release. The grand audio launch is set to take place on 3 August.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:45 PM