Vaani Kapoor is one of the most agile dancers of Bollywood with songs like Ghungroo, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, Ude Dil Befikre, among others to her credit. The actress is currently one of the most sought-after on-stage performers with two global tours – a three-week sold-out US trip and the upcoming UK concerts with Hrithik Roshan to her credit.

Vaani says she has always loved performing on stage. The actress looks forward to performing at big global tours and concerts so that she can showcase Hindi film songs to audiences across the world.

Vaani says, “I have always loved performing and entertaining audiences either through my movies or through my on stage performances. I want to always give my 100 percent either on screen or on stage and I have been fortunate enough to receive a lot of love for my efforts.”

She adds, “I’m a proud member of the artiste community of India who constantly aspires to showcase the best of India to the world. So, I always look forward to doing global tours where I could take our loved Hindi films and it’s music to that audience. It has been a whirlwind year for me as I did my maiden USA tour early this year, I’m doing a UK tour with my co-star Hrithik Roshan now..”

Vaani feels that her worldwide viral hits help her to connect with audiences quickly because most of her songs are familiar and superhits amongst the Indian and South Asian diaspora.

She says, “I love being on stage, feeling the palpable energy and love of audiences. It motivates me to deliver a good performance. Thankfully, I have also been fortunate to have incredible songs in my career.”

Vaani adds, “These songs had gone viral globally which is beneficial when you do international tours because the recall value of these songs is always bigger. It feels great when audiences join in to dance their hearts out from their seats.”

