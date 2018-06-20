Vaan has all the elements of a feel-good drama: Director Ra Karthik Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Tamil film

Dulquer Salmaan, who is currently on the verge of wrapping romantic thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, has signed his next project in Tamil, titled Vaan. The project marks Dulquer's fourth straight Tamil film after Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, O Kadhal Kanmani, and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Dulquer's Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo and Tamil-Telugu bilingual Nadigaiyar Thilagam/Mahanati are the other two Tamil releases for the actor in Kollywood. Debutant Ra Karthik will direct Vaan, and Selva Kenanya is producing the film under his home banner Kenanya Films.

Talking exclusively to FirstPost, director Ra Karthik said, "Soon after the completion of the script, we felt it would be great if Dulquer acts in the film. He was the first hero we approached, and he was pretty impressed with the script and gave his nod after the first discussion itself. We are now in the pre-production stage, and are planning to go on floors soon."

"The story has four heroines, and we are going to decide on the cast shortly. All our four female leads will be familiar to the audience, and there are no new faces," Karthik added. Nivetha Pethuraj and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame are in final talks to play two of the four female leads.

Karthik says he will not categorize Vaan as a particular genre because "the film has all the elements essential for a feel-good movie." Adding further, he said, "It has love, travel, emotions and every aspect of a light-hearted film. The news of four heroines being part of the film may deceive everyone to think that this is a romance drama, but it is not. Vaan has a crux that creates positivity in the minds of people who are pessimistic about their life. The movie will give the audiences a positive approach towards their life."

Talking about the film's title, Karthik said, "The sky (Vaan) changes its form and color very often, and so does our life. So we were quite fascinated by it, and initially, we wanted to title our film Vaanam. But later we dropped it because of the most obvious reason that there's already a film with that title. Also, Vaan has a lot of nature-related depictions."

The team has finalized locations like Chennai, Coimbatore, Gobichettipalayam, Kolkata, Gangtok, Himachal Pradesh and Goa to shoot the film. "Dulquer is known for choosing solid, content-based subjects all through his career. Vaan will also be one such attempt. Negativity fills the space around us, be it the news or social media. Every second of our day passes with finding that ray of positivity. Vaan is one such film which talks about positivity," said Karthik on a concluding note.

The makers of Vaan have assembled a formidable technical crew in multiple National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, Kaththi, and Theri fame cinematographer George C Williams, stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan. Composer Dheenadayalan has been roped in to score the music for the project.

Basking in the glory of Mahanati, where he essayed the role of Gemini Ganesan with great panache and incredible charm, Dulquer is currently gearing up for the release of Hindi film Karwan on 3 August. The film, which is directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, marks his foray into Bollywood. Also starring Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, Karwan is extensively shot in and around picturesque locations in Ooty and Kochi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will start shooting for the screen adaptation of The Zoya Factor from August-end. The film, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling 2008 novel of the same name, will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. Also starring Sonam Kapoor in the titular role of Zoya, The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films. Dulquer will be seen playing the role of cricketer Nikhil Khoda in the movie, which is slated for 5 April, 2019 release.

