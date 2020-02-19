You are here:

V Unbeatable, dance troupe from Mumbai, wins season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions

FP Staff

Feb 19, 2020 09:53:19 IST

Indian dance group V Unbeatable, from Mumbai, has picked up the champions' trophy in the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions, state reports. The group received a standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel, after it was announced they had secured the first place.

The dance troupe shook legs to Ranveer Singh's popular number 'Tattad Tattad' from Hindi film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which also features Deepika Padukone. Audience members also lauded the group for their mesmerising act, which was accompanied by musician Travis Barker's solo drum performance.

The reality show, as well as the troupe, shared their special moments on social media.

Check out the posts


View this post on Instagram

Yes we achieved worlds biggest title and our hard work pays off, After our day night struggle and 12 to 14 hours rehearsal, we made it our country proud , our brothers Vikas dream has fulfil, we made our parents proud, and it’s all happen because of people love support and their blessings, thank you so much super audience for your precious vote🙏 #vunbeatable #support #agt #nbc #agtchampions #win #title #proud #instagram #goodvibes #achieve #feelinggood #audience #usa #newyork #london #uae #postoftheday #instadaily #thankyou #dance choreographer and director @omchauhan7825 choreographer @rohitfictitious @agt @nbc @nbcworldofdance @simoncowell @howiemandel @aleshaofficial @heidiklum @juleshough @gabunion @starplus @remodsouza @dharmesh0011 @rahuldid @vibhorratna @paulmarshal @deshvegas @punitjpathakofficial @raghavjuyal

A post shared by V.UNBEATABLE DANCE GROUP (@v.unbeatable_official_india) on

Mandel even tweeted in support of the group, thanking them for "opening up the world" to the judges.

Check out Howie Mandel's post

V Unbeatable consists of 29 dancers, based out of Mumbai. Originally known as Unbeatable, the troupe added the letter 'V' to honour the sudden death of Vikas, one of their troupe members who died following a horrible accident, state reports.

Before the finale, actor Ranveer Singh encouraged V Unbeatable, and gave a huge shoutout to the dance group.

In a video message (shared by V Unbeatable on their official Instagram page), Ranveer can be heard saying, "I am very happy that V Unbeatable has made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe."

Check out Ranveer Singh's post

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 10:10:54 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , dance troupe , merica's Got Talent: The Champions , NowStreaming , Ranveer Singh , Tattad Tattad , V Unbeatable

also see

Jussie Smollett faces charges on six felony counts of disorderly conduct, lying to police in Chicago

Jussie Smollett faces charges on six felony counts of disorderly conduct, lying to police in Chicago

Pamela Anderson separates with husband Jon Peters 12 days after wedding: 'Taking time apart to re-evaluate our lives'

Pamela Anderson separates with husband Jon Peters 12 days after wedding: 'Taking time apart to re-evaluate our lives'

John Cena goes back to sharing random pictures on Instagram — this time of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz

John Cena goes back to sharing random pictures on Instagram — this time of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz