V Unbeatable, dance troupe from Mumbai, wins season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions

Indian dance group V Unbeatable, from Mumbai, has picked up the champions' trophy in the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions, state reports. The group received a standing ovation from the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel, after it was announced they had secured the first place.

The dance troupe shook legs to Ranveer Singh's popular number 'Tattad Tattad' from Hindi film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which also features Deepika Padukone. Audience members also lauded the group for their mesmerising act, which was accompanied by musician Travis Barker's solo drum performance.

The reality show, as well as the troupe, shared their special moments on social media.

Mandel even tweeted in support of the group, thanking them for "opening up the world" to the judges.

WOW!! I knew V.Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us, @v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment. Congratulations to my Golden Buzzer on WINNING #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/HKvvndfRnp — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 18, 2020

V Unbeatable consists of 29 dancers, based out of Mumbai. Originally known as Unbeatable, the troupe added the letter 'V' to honour the sudden death of Vikas, one of their troupe members who died following a horrible accident, state reports.

Before the finale, actor Ranveer Singh encouraged V Unbeatable, and gave a huge shoutout to the dance group.

In a video message (shared by V Unbeatable on their official Instagram page), Ranveer can be heard saying, "I am very happy that V Unbeatable has made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe."

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 10:10:54 IST