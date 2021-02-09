Uttarakhand glacier burst: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood express solidarity, laud rescue efforts

Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, and Ajay Devgn also extended their solidarity with the bereaved families

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday having resulted in the death of many with even more people missing. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Indian Air Force were sent for rescue missions in the hilly terrains.

Many Indian film stars took to Twitter to express their grief about the incident. Priyanka Chopra, who hails from a military family, tweeted praising the efforts of the rescue forces.

She also appreciated the help extended by every person on the ground. She wrote: “Words are not enough to applaud your work”.

Priyanka said her thoughts were with everyone who has been affected by the tragedy.

In a time of such a devastating crisis, it’s heartening to see the work being done by NDRF,ITBP,IAF & every single helping hand involved in the #Uttarakhand rescue mission.Words are not enough to applaud your work. My thoughts are with everyone who’s been affected by this tragedy — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 8, 2021

She also included the contact number of the Disaster Operations Center in another tweet. She urged people to use 1070 or 9557444486 numbers in case of distress. Akshay Kumar extended his “thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety” via Twitter.

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to term the incident as “tragic” and prayed for the safety of anyone affected by the glacier burst. She also shared the emergency helpline numbers.

Sonu Sood tweeted in Hindi on Sunday. He wrote that “We are all with you, Uttarakhand”.

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu lauded the efforts put in by ITBP officers in the rescue of workers caught in flash floods. He also wrote that he was praying for the safety of everyone involved.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations. 🙏🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 7, 2021

Ravi Teja was also quick to extend his solidarity through social media.

Praying for the people of #Uttarakhand battling a tough time. Hoping everyone trapped in the affected areas is rescued and brought to safety. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 7, 2021

Ajay Devgn asked if “climate extremes” were inching closer to us, extending his prayers for those affected.

Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour. Hope we rescue as many as possible 🙏🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 7, 2021

Renowned music composer AR Rahman also spoke about climate change and hinted how it was responsible for the glacier burst.

Kartik Aaryan said he was “disheartened” at the incident.

Very disheartened to hear about the glacier burst in Chamoli. Praying for everyone's safety.#Uttarakhand 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 8, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh saluted the personnel for their bravery too, moreover sending their prayers.

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there 🙏 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021