Uttar Pradesh woman, whose voter card carried Sunny Leone's image, threatens legal action

FP Staff

Aug,27 2018 16:30:35 IST

The family of Durgawati Singh, whose voter card displayed an image of a woman resembling Sunny Leone, has threatened legal action authorities responsible for the mix-up.

A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) - RTR4A8A9

Representational image.  Image from REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married to an engineer in PWD, the 51-year-old lives in Arunachal Pradesh with her husband and two sons. Speaking to the Times of India, she said, "Not only me, but my entire family is upset after we came to know about the matter in the morning through newspapers and phone calls from well-wishers."

"We are exploring the possibility of taking legal action in in this regard as it is an attempt to spoil our image and prestige," her husband added. Both of them branded the incident traumatic.

Apart from the photo of a scantily clad woman, some of the voter identity cards even carry the images of an elephant, pigeon and deer. Other details pertaining to the voter have been mentioned correctly.

Election officers have addressed the goof up and maintained that necessary rectifications were being made. The Ballia Additional District Magistrate said the name of the data operator was Vishnu Dev Verma. "We found out on 15 August that voter IDs of around seven to eight voters were tampered with and their photos have been replaced with those of birds and animals. It was clear that this has been done by one of our operators," he told ANI.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:30 PM

