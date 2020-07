Uttar Pradesh government invites applications from Dadra, Thumri, and Ghazal singers for Begum Akhtar Award

In order to be eligible for the Begum Akhtar Award, candidates must either be a native of Uttar Pradesh or working in the state and must not exceed 40 years of age.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday invited applications for the Begum Akhtar Award, given to a distinguished singer in the genres of Dadra, Thumri and Ghazal. As per a press release by the government, the award's amount is Rs 5 lakhs.

Director of the Culture department Shishir said that rules for the application will be available online on the website of the Culture Department.

In order to be eligible for the award, candidates must either be a native of Uttar Pradesh or should be working in the state. The release further stated that the age of the candidate must not exceed 40 years. The award will be handed over to the right candidate on the basis of the total achievements that the candidate has in the field of vocal music.

The prestigious award has been named after the 'Mallika-e-Ghazal' Begum Akhtar.

Born on 7 October, 1914, she was a renowned Indian singer of Ghazal, Dadra, and Thumri genres of Hindustani classical music. She went on to receive the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for vocal music and was also awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan (posthumously) by the Indian Government.

She is regarded as one of the most veteran and revered Ghazal singers in India and has thus been given the monicker, of Mallika-e-Ghazal.