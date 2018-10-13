You are here:

Usher makes surprise comeback with new album A, ahead of 40th birthday

Los Angeles: Singer-rapper Usher has surprised his fans with a brand new album, titled A.

The new LP comes two days before the My Boo singer celebrates his 40th birthday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The R&B singer has reteamed with producer Zaytoven for eight-song album, which is dedicated to his home city of Atlanta.

Usher and Zaytoven have earlier worked on 2009 song Papers. His last released album was Hard II Love in 2016.

On Instagram, the singer also unveiled a video teaser of the new album.

It features Usher and Zaytoven cruising around the city and checking out familiar Atlanta haunts, including Cascade Family Skating roller rink and a Waffle House alongside stops at strip clubs.

The album features collaborations with Atlanta rappers Future and Gunna on the first and last tracks of the record, respectively.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 16:56 PM