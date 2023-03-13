With music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song has scripted history on the global stage by winning an Oscar this year. The song is already very popular in India and has now gained a widespread fan-following abroad, thanks to his catchy tune and super-energetic dance moves by lead actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. With the song already racking up over 100 million views on YouTube, Naatu Naatu has become a viral sensation on both Instagram and TikTok where users are recreating their own versions of the epic dance-off. At a time when the entire country is celebrating the song’s big win at the 95th Academy Awards, a video of two US cops trying to match steps with the song is going viral on the internet.

Previously shared on 11 March 2023, the video from Texas in the US shows a group of residents seemingly celebrating the festival of Holi while two officers stand by and observe their festivities. It is shortly after that when the civilians along with the officers groove to the trending beat of Naatu Naatu.

While a group of civilians can be seen dancing on one side, the officers on another side can be seen trying out the hook step with their legs.

Watch:

The video has been shared by a fan going by the name of Nenavath Jagan with a caption that reads, “#California cops are enjoying the #NaatuNaatusong. Naatu Naatu is everywhere.”

Reacting to the video, several social media users expressed their excitement for the award-winning track. A user wrote, “The guys are single-handedly bringing back suspenders”, while another one wrote, “Everyone deserves to be happy!”

“Yes they are, and great choice! Song is catchy and makes you want to groove!”, a user commented.

‘Naatu Naatu’ wins big at Oscars 2023

After winning a Golden Globe, the RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged an Oscar on Sunday under the Best Original Song category. Defeating songs like ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once, the song was received by composer MM Keeravani, along with lyricist Chandrabose.

It was also performed live at the event.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram