US college admissions scandal to be turned into television series at Annapurna TV

The recent college admissions scandal which involves popular television names like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, will soon be adapted into a TV series, reported Variety. Annapurna Television has asked to buy the rights to the upcoming book Accepted on which the show will be based on. Written by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz, the book is scheduled to be published by Portfolio, a division of Penguin Random House.

Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, and Patrick Chu will represent Annapurna Television to produce the series. The adaptation from Accepted will be done by DV DeVincentis.

DeVincentis' noted works include writing credits for a few episodes of The People v. OJ Simpson and feature films including High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank.

Advertisement

In March this year, nearly three dozen individuals were indicted by the FBI for their alleged involvement in the scandal. Authorities said the scandal involved rigging standardised test scores and bribing coaches such prestigious schools such as Yale and Georgetown.

Felicity Huffman, 56, was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress also discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter but ultimately decided not to.

Federal prosecutors added money laundering to the list of accusations against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other prominent parents in April this year.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 10:42:29 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.