Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's deleted post with Dabangg song reference

Urvashi Rautela actress and model responded to cricketer Rishabh Pant's indirect statement referring to her interview.

Model and actress Urvashi Rautela has responded to recent comments made by India cricketer Rishabh Pant in a quite dramatic manner. In a recent Instagram post shared by Miss Diva Universe 2015, Rautela took an indirect jibe at Pant following his recent comments about the actress.

It all started when Rautela, who claimed in a viral interview that the unnamed 'RP' waited for her at a hotel lobby and called her several times. The actress also claimed that she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up. In apparent response to Rautela’s claims, Pant had shared a statement on Instagram Story which he later deleted. The statement read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines." Pant went on to mention that it is sad how some people are "So thirsty for fame and name." He added, "May God bless them." He hashtagged the post "Mera picha chorho Behen," and "Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai."

It was again in apparent response to Pant’s recent statement that Rautela shared an Instagram post reading, "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you)." She added the hashtags "RP Chotu Bhaiyya," "Don’t Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl" and somewhat confusing, "Cougar Hunter."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



The Sanam Re actress borrowed lyrics from the Dabangg song Munni Badnaam Huyi, which are clearly meant to reject any romantic implications on the part of anonymous "Chotu Bhaiyaa" or "RP." It is not clear if Rautela is referring to herself as a "cougar" which is a popular term for older women seeking out younger men as romantic partners.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.