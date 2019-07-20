Urvashi Dholakia on returning to non-fiction format with dance reality show Nach Baliye 9

Popular TV star Urvashi Dholakia says the television industry has been kind to actors across all age groups.

At the age of 41, she features in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Before that, she appeared in the supernatural-fantasy show Chandrakanta Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.

"The TV industry has evolved and there is room, work for all actors, across age groups. What matters is a lot of talent, hard work and luck and I have a mix of all three. I am happy the way people see me in a different way. Producers approach me for diverse work because they have trust and faith in me that I could deliver," Urvashi told Press Trust of India.

The actor says TV was considered over the top and regressive even in the early 2000s but still there are shows which the audiences remember even now.

"Till date TV is viewed on a large scale and masses are watching it. TV is still ruling. We were the lucky ones to do shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and others that were accepted by the audience.

"TV has evolved and I believe I have also evolved along with it. We both are ageing very beautifully. TV wasn't this big then. There were a handful of channels but today there are so many channels and shows. The time has gone that one show will stick out. I feel lucky the shows that we did is still embedded in the minds of the audience."

Urvashi is coming back to a non-fiction format Nach Baliye, a dance reality show, after a gap of seven years.

The show, which is backed by Salman Khan, will see real-life exes and current partners showing their dancing skills.

In the ninth season of this show, she is said to partner with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

