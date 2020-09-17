Entertainment

Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'

Kangana Ranaut's comment comes after Urmila Matondkar alleged Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut's home-state, is the 'origin' point for drugs.

FP Trending September 17, 2020 13:58:12 IST
Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'

Kangana Ranaut had called actress Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star” recently in an interview with a media channel.

After receiving backlash on social media, Kangana tweeted that she did not say anything derogatory. In her interaction, Kangana spoke about an interview by Urmila that she had seen.

In the interview, Urmila had stated that drug consumption was a countrywide menace. She had alleged that Himachal Pradesh was the origin point for drugs and Kangana should question her own state first.

Kangana said, “The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure [that] for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket.”

Thereafter Kangana called Urmila “a soft porn star.” “She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns, right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket? [sic]” she added.

In response, Urmila shared a picture of Shivaji that came along with a quote. When translated, the quote in Marathi means: “Jealousy keeps burning people. The only way to conquer jealousy is by practicing moderation.”

Check out the tweet below

Kangana took to Twitter today to call out “fake feminists.” She wrote, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models.”

She added, “Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Updated Date: September 17, 2020 13:58:12 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, urges actor, Shiv Sena to resolve issues
Entertainment

IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, urges actor, Shiv Sena to resolve issues

IMPPA, in a statement, asked why Kangana Ranaut was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work.

Kangana Ranaut granted Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai on 9 September
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut granted Y-plus category security ahead of her return to Mumbai on 9 September

The Y-plus category central cover, granted to Kangana Ranaut, entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee.

Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for using 'foul language' against Uddhav Thackeray
Entertainment

Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for using 'foul language' against Uddhav Thackeray

Based on the complaint filed by a Mumbai-based advocate, a non-cognisable offence has been registered against Kangana Ranaut