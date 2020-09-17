Urmila Matondkar says drug abuse isn't exclusive to film industry, Kangana Ranaut calls her 'soft porn star'
Kangana Ranaut's comment comes after Urmila Matondkar alleged Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut's home-state, is the 'origin' point for drugs.
Kangana Ranaut had called actress Urmila Matondkar a “soft porn star” recently in an interview with a media channel.
After receiving backlash on social media, Kangana tweeted that she did not say anything derogatory. In her interaction, Kangana spoke about an interview by Urmila that she had seen.
In the interview, Urmila had stated that drug consumption was a countrywide menace. She had alleged that Himachal Pradesh was the origin point for drugs and Kangana should question her own state first.
Kangana said, “The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure [that] for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket.”
Thereafter Kangana called Urmila “a soft porn star.” “She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns, right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket? [sic]” she added.
In response, Urmila shared a picture of Shivaji that came along with a quote. When translated, the quote in Marathi means: “Jealousy keeps burning people. The only way to conquer jealousy is by practicing moderation.”
Check out the tweet below
जय महाराष्ट्र 🙏🏼
जय हिन्द 🙏🏼
शुभ रात्रि 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gIK8DYibZL
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 16, 2020
Kangana took to Twitter today to call out “fake feminists.” She wrote, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models.”
She added, “Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”
