Uri: The Surgical Strike's success leads to high demand for war films among Bollywood producers

Aditya Dhar struck gold at the box office with Uri: The Surgical Strike, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead. Having already raked in above Rs 240 crores, the film is showing no signs of slowing down. Follwing Uri's unprecedented success, various big production houses as well as small-time producers are vying for war titles for their films, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Records show titles like Pulwama, Surgical Strike 2, Balakot, Abhinandan, Pulwama: The Surgical Strike, War Room, Hindustan Hamara Hai, Pulwama Terror Attack, The Attacks of Pulwama, With Love, From India, and ATS — One Man Show have been applied for registration with Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) where they are awaiting approvals.

The report also adds producer Mahaveer Jain's name in the list of filmmakers registering for war titles. Jain put in an application for the title of Airforce Attack this week. Ronnie Screwvala Productions (RSVP), a part of Unilazer Ventures Private Ltd, had applied for the copyrights for ‘How’s the Josh?’ after the film's one-line dialogue became a phenomenon of sorts. However, Abundantia Entertainment, headed by former Viacom head Vikram Malhotra, had also applied for the same dialogue.

The publication quoted a source as saying RSVP was given the approval for the title. "It is a mad rush and one feels that filmmakers now want to capitalise on a tragedy like Pulwama to make their films," the source added.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 13:46:50 IST