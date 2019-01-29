Uri: The Surgical Strike — Yogi Adityanath announces tax exemption for Vicky Kaushal's film in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on 29 January decided to give state GST exemption to Bollywood blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the meeting, told the reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj: There is a movie on the surgical strikes 'Uri', cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country. pic.twitter.com/J2F0EXjJEy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2019

"There is a movie on the surgical strikes Uri, cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country," Adityanath said.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on militant launch pads of 'Pakistan Administered Kashmir' as a retaliation to the Uri attack.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

As reported previously, Uri is one of the first Hindi language films of 2019 to join the 100 crore club. Its current earnings at the domestic box office are Rs 160.78 crore.

In the past films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Hindi Medium, Dangal have been granted a tax-free status by several state governments, according to a report by Livemint.

