Uri: The Surgical Strike — Yami Gautam felicitated by BSF for her performance in Aditya Dhar's army film

Actress Yami Gautam was felicitated by the Border Security Force (BSF), in Amritsar for her performance in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Gautam chipped in on the matter and expressed her gratitude. Indo Asian News Service quoted the actress as stating, "It was kind of them (BSF) leaving me overwhelmed to have given me this love and to the team."

Absolutely thrilled and honoured to celebrate #70thRepublicDay with our First Line of Defence- the BSF Jawaans and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the Atari Wagah Border. “HOW’s THE JOSH?!” 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/1XcYs2Qbsv — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 26, 2019

Yami even mentioned the BSF was the first line of defence in India and receiving the honour from them just increased her pride to have met them in person and stay in their company.

The JOSH was unbeatable today at the Republic day celebrations at the Wagah Border, Attari. Thank you @BSF_India and everyone for such a surreal experience !! 💫😍 @vickykaushal09 @adityadharfilms @RSVPMovies @ pic.twitter.com/Sx9NajLW2c — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 26, 2019

The actress had visited Amritsar to celebrate Republic Day on 26 January. She added that wherever the team of Uri travelled, especially when they met members of the armed forces, the team received unanimous praise and adulation for the way the armed forces were depicted in the film. Uri: The surgical Strike had succeeded in emulating the "incredible role that they play in our society," added Yami.

The film is based on the surgical strikes of 2016 that was carried out in Uri by the Indian Armed Forces. Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal, Uri: The Surgical Strike released on 11 January.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 10:17:27 IST