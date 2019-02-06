You are here:

Uri: The Surgical Strike — No importer willing to screen Vicky Kaushal's army film in Pakistan

FP Staff

Feb 06, 2019 09:49:23 IST

Aditya Dhar's army film Uri: The Surgical Strike has not yet been imported in Pakistan for screening purposes, states a Times of India report. Central Chairman of Pakistan’s Film Censor Board, Danyal Gillani states that no importer has applied for a NoC for the film in Pakistan as of now.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Image via Twitter/@Sohanbir5

As per ruling, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting provides a NoC to all the foreign features which is then followed by a Censor Board's preview for grant of public viewership certificate.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army from terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control, back in 2016. The strikes were a military counter-attack to the terrorist invasions on an army camp in Uri. The Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam starrer has done exceedingly well at the box office numbers and garnered critical acclaim from several quarters.

Pakistan has blocked screening of 29 Indian films till date since 2006. In 2018, six films were banned from viewing in Pakistan since the censor board had issues with the films' content. Though there has been no ban imposed on Uri: The Surgical Strike as the film has not been picked by importers yet. In the past, there have been Indian films which were critical of Pakistan but they still managed to release in the country after rounds of editing and omissions.

 

