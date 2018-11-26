You are here:

Uri team pays radio tribute to 26/11 victims on tenth anniversary of terror attack

FP Staff

November 26, 2018 15:50:14 IST

The makers of upcoming patriotic drama Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks. To honour the martyrs and victims, around 300 radio stations across the country observed a moment of silence at 10.12 am.

On 26 November, 2008 terrorists unleashed a wave of violence across Mumbai that lasted three days and played out on TV news channels around the world. The ten attackers belonged to Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were armed with AK 47 rifles and hand grenades.

They attacked the city's main landmarks including luxury hotels, the main railway station, a popular restaurant among tourists, a hospital and Jewish centre. The attack left 166 people dead and more than a hundred injured.

Bollywood celebrities also tweeted about the victims of the terror attacks.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri will see Kaushal as a commander-in-chief, who led a group of paratroopers in the 2016 surgical strikes following terror attacks on the Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir.

Yami Gautam will be seen alongside Vicky as an intelligence officer in the film. Uri opens in theatres on 11 January, 2019.

