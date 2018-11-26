Uri team pays radio tribute to 26/11 victims on tenth anniversary of terror attack

The makers of upcoming patriotic drama Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks. To honour the martyrs and victims, around 300 radio stations across the country observed a moment of silence at 10.12 am.

On 26 November, 2008 terrorists unleashed a wave of violence across Mumbai that lasted three days and played out on TV news channels around the world. The ten attackers belonged to Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were armed with AK 47 rifles and hand grenades.

They attacked the city's main landmarks including luxury hotels, the main railway station, a popular restaurant among tourists, a hospital and Jewish centre. The attack left 166 people dead and more than a hundred injured.

Bollywood celebrities also tweeted about the victims of the terror attacks.

Remembering our heroes of 26/11... Everyone who helped each other through the tough time.. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims .. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2018

10 years ! 26.11.2008

10 #Islamists from #Pakistan attacked #Mumbai & launched one of the worst terror attacks in Indian history. We lost 100s of humans ....Please dont forget... or Forgive!! #RestInPeaceHeros🙏#terrorists #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/DkiuGypQUO — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 25, 2018

Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2018

Hosted the Memorial last year for the 26/11 attacks, standing there alongside the dignitaries I felt gooseflesh as we proudly together sang the Indian National Anthem. This is a day Mumbai stood together (again) & this encapsulates the spirit of the city. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) November 26, 2018

26/11. We will never forget. What has changed since, Mumbai? Are we any safer? We were promised Police Reforms, counter-terrorism training and modern equipment for a woefully understaffed and underpaid @MumbaiPolice force. Seen any? — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2018

Never forget!

#26/11 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2018

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country. 🇮🇳🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/Vj6s2EVAKI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2018

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri will see Kaushal as a commander-in-chief, who led a group of paratroopers in the 2016 surgical strikes following terror attacks on the Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir.

Yami Gautam will be seen alongside Vicky as an intelligence officer in the film. Uri opens in theatres on 11 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 15:50 PM