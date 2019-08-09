Uri director Aditya Dhar shares excitement on winning National Award: Josh is very high Sir
Aditya Dhar has bagged the National Award for Best Director for his debut work in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Dhar's protagonist in the film Vicky Kaushal was also bestowed with the Best Actor honour for his work on the film.
The director shared his excitement in a statement. He says, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has led to this moment and it just can’t get better than this. Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life.
Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me.
Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.
Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making Uri: The Surgical Strike what it is. This film wouldn’t have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience.
But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it’s our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you.
Jai Hindi!! PS- HOW’S THE JOSH??? VERY VERY HIGH SIR!!"
The director has even shared throwback images of the behind-the-scenes glimpses while making the film. Sharing an emotional post on 8 June, Dhar revealed that it had been a year since his film had gone on the floors.
8th June!❤️ On this date exactly a year back we started shooting for URI. And what a year it has been!! The best Roller Coster ride I will ever be on! ❤️❤️❤️ Exactly a week before the shoot (2nd June 2018) we were sitting at our office balcony and waiting for a final call on ‘if URI is happening or not’. I still remember how tense and stressed everyone was and how desperately we were making efforts to somehow cut costs. @vickykaushal09, @merainna and 20 other actors had already gone through one of the most rigorous physical trainings ever for a film. Also on that day, without even questioning me once @yamigautam cut her hair short for the film, which was pretty incredible considering she had to let go of other projects because of her new look. We were making an action film and We didn’t have an action director by then. Part of my team had already left for Serbia. We had already spent a lot of money on preproduction. And we didn’t have actors to play some of the most important roles including the PM and Army General. It was a complete mess but somewhere deep down we all knew this film needs to be made, has to be made no matter what! And it was made and HOW!!😁 Thank you each and everyone of you who showered URI with so much love and affection!! It was truly overwhelming to see people crying, laughing, clapping, whistling basically thoroughly enjoying each and every moment of the film. Trust me those memories are going to stay with me forever. Thank you Indian Army and their families for the incredible sacrifice you make on a daily basis for our country. 🙏 Thank you #Ronnie, @soniyeah22, @pashanjal, @rsvpmovies for all the support, love and guidance. And last but not the least thank you team URI, you are the best bunch of talent in the world!! Each and every actor, technician, crew member was just phenomenal! Thank you, Thank You, Thank You!Dil se Thank You!! 🙏❤️ #URI #urithesurgicalstrike #balidan #TeamUri
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 17:10:31 IST