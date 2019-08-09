Uri director Aditya Dhar shares excitement on winning National Award: Josh is very high Sir

Aditya Dhar has bagged the National Award for Best Director for his debut work in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Dhar's protagonist in the film Vicky Kaushal was also bestowed with the Best Actor honour for his work on the film.

The director shared his excitement in a statement. He says, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has led to this moment and it just can’t get better than this. Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life.

Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me.

Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.

Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making Uri: The Surgical Strike what it is. This film wouldn’t have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience.

But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it’s our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you.

Jai Hindi!! PS- HOW’S THE JOSH??? VERY VERY HIGH SIR!!"

The director has even shared throwback images of the behind-the-scenes glimpses while making the film. Sharing an emotional post on 8 June, Dhar revealed that it had been a year since his film had gone on the floors.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 17:10:31 IST