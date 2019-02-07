You are here:

Uri director Aditya Dhar reveals he was initially supposed to make Raat Baaki with Fawad Khan

Press Trust of India

Feb 07, 2019 13:06:16 IST

Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar says the response to his film has been "magical, beautiful" and the magnitude of love coming the film's way was something the team never anticipated.

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Adtiya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal, Image from Twitter

The director was working on Raat Baaki, which was supposed to feature Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead but Khan had to exit the project after Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India in the aftermath of the Uri attacks.

Aditya turned the situation on its head and made a different film, which has not only been a box office success but also taught him to use unpredictable nature of the business in his favour.

"I learnt in this industry that whatever the adversity, you have to just push yourself and change the situation in your favour. When the surgical strikes happened and Pakistani artistes were banned, everyone was sad that our film won't get made."

"I wanted to know what happened during the attacks because that sounded like a great story. That switch happened very fast. It is the only way to survive in this industry, it is difficult, you have to be mentally strong. No matter what, you've to always keep the josh high," he said.

