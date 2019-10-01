Upstarts: Netflix announces buddy film on entrepreneurial setups in India; premiere on 18 October

Most people often spend hours and days with their buddies discussing the great business ideas they are convinced will make them rich and famous. With the growth of entrepreneurial setups booming in India, we are just one great idea away from changing our destiny — and that is the story of Netflix’s upcoming film Upstarts.

Netflix has today announced that Upstarts will release exclusively on the service on 18 October.

Produced by Bandra West Pictures, the film features Priyanshu Painyuli, Shadab Kamal, Chandrachoor Rai, Sheetal Thakur, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Swati Semwal, along with actor Eijaaz Khan, in lead roles. The film has been directed by Udai Singh Pawar, with Raja Krishna Menon as the Creative Producer.

Check out the trailer of Upstarts

The story follows the journey of three young college graduates Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai), and Vinay (Shadab Kamal), from small towns in India, who are captivated by the startup mania sweeping the country. The three friends now want to set up their own company that will change the world, while making them lots of money. As they enter this roller coaster ecosystem of big dreams, big money, and bigger sharks, they face the biggest question: What has greater value, their dreams or their friendship?

The clip depicts how the three continue to brainstorm one idea after another and finally seem to settle with a phone application which serves as a delivery service for emergency medicines in what looks like a small town (Sitapur) in India.

Upstarts is the story of numerous millennials in India, who dream to make it big on their own, only to discover that the journey to success is a lot harder than they expected.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 09:49:02 IST