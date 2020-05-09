You are here:

Upload, Amazon Prime Video Original show created by Greg Daniels, renewed for second season

FP Staff

May 09, 2020 12:48:47 IST

Amazon Prime Video has given a second season order for Greg Daniels' show Upload.

The season two renewal comes just a week after the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The single-camera sitcom, featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

"I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book," Daniels said in a statement.

Upload is executive produced by Daniels and his producing partner Howard Klein.

Check out the posts


View this post on Instagram

Already missing Lakeview? We have great news. Upload has been officially RENEWED for Season 2. #UploadTV

A post shared by Upload (@uploadonprime) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nathan Brown in Lakeview is me IRL. A post shared by Upload (@uploadonprime) on

View this post on Instagram

This #UploadTV playlist from @AndyAllo is like a gift from the digital afterlife. Listen to Nora's Jams with the link in our stories.

A post shared by Upload (@uploadonprime) on

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 12:49:57 IST

tags: Amazon prime Video , Amazon Studios , Andy Allo , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Greg Daniels , NowStreaming , Robbie Amell , upload

also see

Upload review: This Amazon Prime Original has an interesting premise, but fails to be thoroughly intelligent

Upload review: This Amazon Prime Original has an interesting premise, but fails to be thoroughly intelligent

Chris Pratt's thriller show The Terminal List, directed by Antoine Fuqua, acquired by Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt's thriller show The Terminal List, directed by Antoine Fuqua, acquired by Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 1 May due to shutdown

Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 1 May due to shutdown