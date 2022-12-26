Yet another day, yet another fashion statement by Uorfi Javed. While the world turned red and white for the Christmas celebration, how could we expect Uorfi to stay behind? The internet sensation channeled her inner Christmassy vibes, and once again grabbed all the attention by creating an eccentric look. Keeping the red Christmas theme in mind, the DIY queen slipped into a solid red voguish pick that came in latex material. On the special occasion of Christmas, Uorfi took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a video of herself walking on the street. The video doesn’t seem to belong to India. It is presumed that it was taken in Dubai, where the former Splitsvilla 14 contestant was working recently. Urging all to “make a wish”, the reality show star took to her caption and called herself everyone’s Santa.

In the video, Uorfi can be seen posing in the busy street, while a shooting setup along with a few crew members can be seen behind her. Uorfi chose a cut-out one-legged red latex pantsuit for the day, asserting that ‘Santa is here’. While her left hem touched the floor, the hem of her right leg was short, revealing her matching high heels. Featuring a turtle neck with protruding shoulders, Uorfi’s dress came with full sleeves covering her wrist, and the actress paired it all with matching gloves. Giving a final touch with no makeup look, Uorfi kept her straight middle-parted tresses open, as she twirled on the street. While sharing the video, Uorfi wrote in the caption, “Your Santa is here! Make a wish!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Recently, Uorfi made it to the headlines, after several media reports claimed that the actress was detained by the Dubai police over shooting a video in public while wearing a revealing outfit. The news spread like wildfire. However, after the reports started making rounds on the internet, Uorfi clarified that she hadn’t been detained. She revealed that although the authorities did talk to them, it had nothing to do with her clothes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi gained stardom after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT last year. After this Uorfi was seen in Sunny Leone’s reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4, which is co-hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

