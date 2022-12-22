Uorfi Javed, who was seen in the reality shows Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT, has made sensation time and again due to her bold and revealing outfits. She continues to trend on social media and invite polarizing reactions from common people and celebrities. Recently, she posed backless in a bathtub in Dubai and made headlines again.

There were reports that she was detained in the country for creating obscenity. Clarifying the controversy and issuing a statement to the Times of India, the actress said, “The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing , hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted.”

Uorfi recently made a stylish entry in the 14th season of Splitsvilla. She introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”

The actress recently expressed her fear of getting banned in UAE because of her single name Uorfi (without surname). Expressing her concern, she wrote on her Insta story, “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked.”

On 21st November, Air India and AI Express notified this with a statement, which read, “Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD.”

The statement further reads, “Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration.”

This rule only applies to people holding visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.

