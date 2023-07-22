Uorfi Javed recently shared a video on her Instagram story on a flight when she was traveling from Mumbai to Goa. She wrote- “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa in one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve-teasing and calling names.”

She added, “When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figures YES, Public property NO.”

Javed, who is known for her unconventional fashion choices and bold statements on social media, is reportedly making her big Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aka LSD 2 (sequel to 2010’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha).

Reportedly, the actress will play the lead role in Dibakar Banerjee directorial. “Uorfi has been

approached for Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2 as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut,” said a source close to the actress as per ETimes.

In the last week, Ektaa shared an intriguing poster of LSD 2 revealing the release date and tweeted, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! #LSD2 IN CINEMAS from 16th Feb 2024.”

The first installment featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma in prominent roles. It turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office.

Talking about Uorfi, she recently made a stylish entry in the 14th season of Splitsvilla. She introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”