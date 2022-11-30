Uorfi Javed hits back at trolls by sharing topless video, says, 'They are mad. They are still nameless'

If the topic of experimenting with the ensemble is raised on the table, it’s honestly near to impossible to beat internet sensation Uorfi Javed. From acing bold outfits to creating over-the-top looks, Uorfi’s social media timeline holds the evidence that why she has been crowned as the ‘DIY Queen.’ While the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has always made the headlines for sporting way too revealing ensembles, Uorfi has also been subjected to brutal trolling. However, this time the diva decided to hit back at them. Rebelling against their sexist trolling, Uorfi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a naked video of herself, facing her back towards the camera, and hit out at trolls with a message. But still, the reality TV star garnered backlash for going topless.

As she dropped the video, Uorfi asked her fans to take a look at the camera. While sharing the video, Uorfi wrote in the caption, “What’s written on the canvas?” The video, which is making rounds on the internet, opens by showing Uorfi standing topless in just pants while facing her back towards the camera. She can be seen holding a paintbrush and doing something on a white canvas. While keeping the front of her body facing the canvas, Uorfi can be seen turning her face around, when the camera starts to go closer to Uorfi and focuses on the canvas, which read, “They mad. They still nameless.” It is presumed that Uorfi is trying to target the trolls. Uorfi can be seen sporting only black and white baggy trousers, which have two contrasting coloured hand impressions marked on the back pocket area of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Uorfi completed her look with a high ponytail, curled at the end and Uorfi can be seen sporting a glossy coral look. Uorfi shared her video with King’s viral song Maan Meri Jaan, being played in the background. Besides several users trolling her for featuring topless in a video, Uorfi’s latest post has also been acknowledged by many of her industry friends. TV actress Kavita Kaushik lauded Uorfi for her monochrome pants. The FIR actress commented, “I want those pants,” and ended with a red heart-eye emoticon. India’s first transgender international beauty queen Naaz Joshi agreed with Uorfi and commented, “So true.” On the other hand, several took to the comments section to brutally troll her. One user commented, “Koi itna cheap kaise ho skta hai,” and ended with a puking face emoticon. Another commented, “At least thodi to sharam kar ane vali generation k liye.”

