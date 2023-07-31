Brace yourselves for a burst of excitement as Dream Girl 2 ‘s poster takes the world by storm! Adding a delightful twist to the frenzy is none other than the sensational influencer, Uorfi Javed who recently took to social media to unveil her latest creation – the Dil Ka Telephone Dress, ingeniously crafted from telephone wires.

In her latest video Uorfi Javed can be seen channeling her inner Dream Girl as she eagerly awaits the film’s release. In a captivating video, she is enthusiastically announcing the return of her beloved BFF, Pooja. The anticipation for the movie’s trailer is palpable, and Uorfi Javed’s excitement echoes the sentiments of millions of fans eagerly awaiting the spectacle.

The Dil Ka Telephone Dress is more than just a fashion statement – it’s a playful masterpiece that blurs the line between imagination and reality. Uorfi’s ingenuity knows no bounds as she embodies the essence of Dream Girl 2 through her quirky attire, leaving us all in awe of her creativity.

As the Dream Girl 2 phenomenon sweeps the globe, Stay tuned for the much-awaited trailer release and prepare for an enchanting cinematic journey with Dream Girl 2.

While earlier the film was set to hit the screens, the makers postponed it to 25th August. The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn’t wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director – Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

The movie promises to be a hilarious comedy that will leave audiences in splits. With the new release date set and the anticipation for the movie building, fans of the original Dream Girl are eagerly waiting for the release of Dream Girl 2. We can’t wait to see what Ektaa R Kapoor has in store for us with this highly anticipated sequel.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 promises to be a laugh riot.