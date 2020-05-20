Unseen footage of Avengers: Endgame end credit sequence shows a different send-off for Iron Man

Design firm Exception Perception has revealed previously unseen versions of the end credit sequence of Avengers: Endgame after more than a year of the release of the film.

For the unversed, Endgame featured a very special credit sequence that paid tribute to the six original stars of the franchise. The film also saw the death of Iron Man and they crafted a poetic tribute to Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first superhero.

The sequence special tribute to Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. It showed the actors’ journeys in the series along with their names and their signatures.

Marvel Studios chose to use various footages from previous films, particularly from Iron-Man to further create a nostalgic appeal for fans. It ended with Tony Stark's Iron Man suit helmet closing on his face from his first film.

The company has said that the title sequence contained three distinct sections - the Crew, the Cast, and the ‘Hero 6’.

It added, “They decided to use film footage in a progressive way, beginning with abstract light rays and becoming more distinct as the sequence goes on.”

Perception’s Visual Effects Director Doug Appleton, explaining what transpired while creating the credit sequence, said, "When we talked to Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige had the idea to give this sequence a ‘curtain call’ kind of feel, everything just clicked into place.”

Perception’s Chief Creative Director John LePore said as the film series has ended, Marvel fans now don’t want motion design, they just want to see characters for some more time.

The credit sequence was coupled with Alan Silvestri's 'Main on End' from Endgame's official soundtrack.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 20:08:28 IST

