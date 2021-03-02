Unorthodox actor Shira Haas to portray former Israel PM Golda Meir in upcoming TV series, Lioness

Titled Lioness, the Barbra Streisand-produced series will follow Golda Meir's journey from her youth in Milwaukee, to becoming Israel’s first and only woman prime minister

Unorthodox star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Titled Lioness, the show is based on author Francine Klagsbrun's non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.

Veteran singer-actor Barbra Streisand will executive produce the series, which hails from MGM/UA Television in association with Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi PatMa Productions.

Klagsbrun's book chronicles the life and career of Meir, one of the most influential figures in the history of Israel and a prominent figure in world history.

It spans her birth in Kiev to her American upbringing in Milwaukee, her role in the formation of Israel and her rise to become the new nation's first and only female prime minister. This remarkable, and often controversial, leader was and is known as the beloved Mother of Israel.

The show is written and executive produced by Emmy winner Eric Tuchman.

Mimi Leder, who helmed the biographical legal drama On the Basis of Sex based on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will direct.

Besides Streisand, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi of PatMa production will also serve as executive producers.

Haas is one of the most accomplished Israeli actors of her generation. She found global fame after she featured in the lead role in Netflix's limited series Unorthodox.

For her work on Unorthodox, she became the first Israeli actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe but lost out to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy in the best actress miniseries or television film category.