Unni Mukundan turns 33: Mohanlal unveils motion poster of actor’s film Bruce Lee on Twitter
Bruce Lee also marks Unni Mukundan's maiden production under his home banner, Unni Mukundan Films.
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan turns a year older today. On his birthday, superstar Mohanlal unveiled the motion poster of Mukundan's upcoming film on Twitter, Bruce Lee. Apart from unveiling the poster, the superstar also sent his best wishes to the young actor.
The poster features the actor holding a gun with his back facing towards the camera. While the words, "Every action has consequences' appears in the background, a silhouette of a child and an adult holding hands glide on the screen.
Check out the announcement here
Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday
Watch - https://t.co/xjXghSk6bz
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 22, 2020
According to India Today, the film, directed by Vysakh and scripted by Udaykrishna, will be made on a mega-budget of Rs 25 crore. The film that is slated to go on floors sometime in 2021 and will release in multiple languages. The cinematography for Bruce Lee is being done by Shajikumar.
Mukundan and Vysakh had previously teamed up for Mallu Singh. Meanwhile, the actor is all geared up to commence shooting for Vishnu Mohan's Meppadiyan.
According to The Times of India, Udaykrishna has revealed that Mukundan will be training for martial arts for the movie.
Udaykrishna has also revealed that the film will be a theatrical release.
