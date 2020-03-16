You are here:

Universal Music chairman Lucian Grainge hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

After being tested positive for COVID-19, chairman and CEO of Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, has been hospitalised.

According to Variety, Grainge is currently receiving treatment at the Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center.

The 60-year-old chairman of the music company recently celebrated his 60th birthday on 29 February in Palm Springs.

According to Variety, the party was attended by people like CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, music manager of Irving Azoff and others. The birthday party was held at The Madison Club of La Quinta in California, a place where media personalities like Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West are known to have property links.

Grainge, who Billboard dubbed music’s Executive of the Decade in January, has headed up Universal Music Group since 2011. The company owns numerous labels, including Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope, Island and Republic, and counts musicians like Taylor Swift (who sang Grainge’s praises on Instagram upon joining UMG), Drake, U2, Sam Smith, the Weeknd, Elton John and the Rolling Stones among its hundreds of artists, writes Vulture.

Following Grainge's illness, the communal facilities at the Madison Club have been shut down, reported Variety.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

