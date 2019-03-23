Unicorn Store trailer: After Captain Marvel, Brie Larson reunites with Samuel L Jackson for her directorial debut on Netflix

After the success of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, Brie Larson is all set to make her directorial debut with Netflix's Unicorn Store, which she is also producing.

So excited to share the trailer for Unicorn Store, @brielarson's directorial debut and an absolutely charming, heartfelt, exploration of the things that drive us and the creativity that adulthood often tries to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/1nLqX8DJ3r — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 22, 2019

Larson is portraying a lonely 20-something dreamer who’s resigned to a life of temping at a PR agency after failing art school. But then she receives a letter in an envelope, instructing her to go to a mysterious store where she’s greeted by a purple-suited Jackson. Flaunting tinsel-haired, Jackson portrays the salesman at 'The store' who is willing to give away anything that Brie needs, even a unicorn!

According to the Indian Express, it was reported that Australian star Rebel Wilson would be starring in the film as the lead. However, things evidently didn’t work out and Brie Larson was signed to feature, direct and even co-produce the film.

Apart from Brie and Samuel, the feature also stars Joan Cusack, Karan Soni, Bradley Whitford and Mary Holland in significant roles.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, Unicorn Store will release on Netflix on 5 April.

Watch the Unicorn Store trailer here

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 17:55:33 IST