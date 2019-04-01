Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in April

Let’s be honest here: April is really only about one TV show (Game of Thrones) and one movie (Avengers: Endgame); it’s a dragon-white walker-Marvel-superhero world and we’re all just living in it. But we need something to binge-watch and tide us over between the weekly GoT episodes and until Endgame releases worldwide at the end of April. Thankfully our streaming overlords (who are we kidding, it’s mostly Netflix) have our backs with a pretty interesting line-up of original movies and returning/original shows.

Let’s have a look at what’s streaming this April.

Netflix

Ultraman - 1 April

In a move guaranteed to invoke childhood mornings spent watching Japanese anime from the 1960s, Ultraman, the beloved anime series, is back with a modern-day spin off. As Netflix describes it, “Years ago, the famous giant of light, Ultraman, worked to protect peace on Earth. Now, a new champion arises: Shinjiro Hayata, a high-school student who must don the Ultra Suit and the worries that come with it. The son of the former Ultraman, he will become this generation’s new hero!”

Be prepared to get hella nostalgic.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (season 1 - part 2) - 5 April

Kiernan Shipka is back as Sabrina in the long-awaited second part of the first season of the acclaimed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The deliciously macabre first half of season one, consisting of ten episodes and a Christmas special, saw Sabrina go through her dark baptism as she continued life as a half-witch, half-mortal teenager at Baxter High.

What’s in store for Sabrina in this half? More gothic horror and romance, of course.

Our Planet (season 1) - April 5

After Blue Planet and the Planet Earth series, Sir David Attenborough’s posh, soothing voice is back to show us the extraordinary stunning-ness of the natural world around us in Our Planet.

This series was filmed in Ultra HD, across 50 countries, and boy it shows! The trailer is so gorgeous, you’ll be forgiven for crying at the sheer beauty of the world we live in. If we can only just learn to take care of it.

Unicorn Store - April 5

Before Brie Larson teamed up with Nick Fury and kicked ass as Captain Marvel, she was Kit the artist in Unicorn Store, who receives a letter from an anonymous salesman (played by Samuel L. Jackson) inviting her to “The Store”, a place that sells what you want. In Kit’s case, that might just be a unicorn.

And because she was kickass even before she was Captain Marvel, Larson directed Unicorn Store, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. Despite mixed reviews, I’m interested to see this oddly-cutesy movie, based on the screenplay by Samantha McIntyre.

You Vs Wild (season 1) - April 10

“Do I go up and face a mountain lion or do I take my chances with the abyss? You decide.”

“Should I go through the tunnel with the draft or the tunnel with the warm air? You decide.”

“Should I follow the sound of the monkeys or should I climb the trees? You decide.”

Bear Grylls is amping up his “into the wild-ness” by giving us (the viewers) control over his choices. After Bandersnatch, You Vs Wild is Netflix’s second foray into the world of interactive series; although this time, the stakes are higher because Grylls is actually recreating both options.

Let the Bear Grylls Vs Thanos/any other super-baddie memes begin!

The Silence - April 12

Watching the trailer for The Silence, you may be tempted to believe it’s somewhat of a crossover between two of 2018’s biggest hits - John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place and the Sandra Bullock starrer Bird Box. Diehard fans of the source material for The Silence — it’s an adaptation of the 2015 horror novel of the same name by British author Tim Lebbon — are already angry at the comparison, given that the book came out way before the script for A Quiet Place was written. Side note: Bird Box was based on the 2014 novel of the same name, by Josh Malerman, so I suppose fans of that book ought to be even more angry at any comparisons to A Quiet Place?

Movie-making dibs aside, it seems like The Silence has a bunch of good things going for it - an acclaimed and popular source material, Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, Netflix as the platform, and viewers like us who go apeshit crazy about post-apocalyptic horror storylines. So bring it on please.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (season 1) - April 19

I personally love Aggretsuko, but if the red panda and her death-metal karaoke and headbanging are a bit too much for you, then give Rilakkuma and Kaoru a try. Kaoru is a stressed out office worker (work-related stress, as we know, is a huge socio-cultural issue in Japan) who becomes housemates with a chill bear named Rilakkuma and a tinier bear called Korilakkuma; his lovely stop-motion animated series is about their laidback, fun adventures in the 12 months they spend living together.

If you’re a sucker for adorable things (who isn’t?!), then you’re going to love Rilakkuma and Kaoru. Just make sure you watch the Japanese-language version with subtitles...the English dub is, how should I say this politely, erm, bad.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (season 2) - April 26

The liberal, sparkly, progressive newness of the first season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was incredible! Reviving an old classic is never easy, and this animated show did that with the kind of oomph that’s infectious.

Now, in season 2, Adora is finally accepting her destiny as the warrior princess She-Ra. But she still has a lot to learn about her new life - her core group (Glimmer and Bow) are still together, but her ex-bestie Catra has gone full-on evil while other threats continue to grow. Ooo, exciting stuff! I’m just going to keep humming the super-catchy title song till these guys return.

Amazon Prime

The Tick (season 2) - April 5

Let’s face it - there will be times this month, when all the endless shilling by Marvel’s contracted actors for Avengers: Endgame will start to get a bit too much. At such times, let the unassuming-ness of a superhero named The Tick make things better for you.

The Tick and his sidekick Arthur are back for season 2 of the eponymously-named show The Tick, taking on newer villains and superheroes, fighting crime in a ‘sometimes-efficient-sometimes-ineptly lucky’ manner, and giving us new catchphrases like “spreevil” (“spree of evil”, natch!).

Hulu

One-Punch Man (season 2 premiere) - April 9

Saitama (a superhero) is back in season 2 of One-Punch Man, to literally punch his way through evil challenges and opponents.

Hopefully, he’s going to have someone worthy of his power to fight with, because that ‘single-punch to end all battles’ lifestyle has got to be pretty boring.

The Bold Type (season 3 premiere) - April 9

They’re baaaaack! The awesome trio of Jane, Kat and Sutton are back for a third season of the hip comedy The Bold Type.

Get ready for more exploits and shenanigans in our ladies’ lives and at Scarlet (the women’s magazine they all work for), where a man has just been hired to run the digital part of the magazine. File those nails, ladies, because the gloves have come off.

We Are Columbine - April 15

This one’s tough. 20 April will be twenty years since the Columbine school shooting, one of the worst school shootings in US history. Directed by Laura Farber, a fellow survivor of the tragedy (she was a freshman in 1999), We Are Columbine is a heartbreaking but ultimately triumphant story of the survivors, their loss of innocence and how they have been healing and suffering as adults.

I did my Masters dissertation on high school shootings and Columbine was a prime focus, so I’m obviously very interested in watching this documentary. Like Leaving Neverland though, I know it won’t be easy.

