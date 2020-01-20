You are here:

Umang 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan perform at Mumbai Police's annual cultural event

FP Staff

Jan 20, 2020 15:41:41 IST

The 2020 edition of the annual cultural festival dedicated to Mumbai Police, Umang, was held on 19 January. Several Bollywood stars made their presence felt, with many of them putting up stunning performances.

This star-studded affair witnessed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aaryan among many others.

Here are some photos from the red carpet


View this post on Instagram

Hello, handsome! #ShahRukhKhan spotted at #Umang2020.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

Salman and Katrina Kaif joined comedian Kapil Sharma on stage, and engaged in some lighthearted banter.

Here are the photos and video clips

Meanwhile, Roshan and SRK shook a leg on their songs.

Watch snippets of their performances here

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 15:41:41 IST

