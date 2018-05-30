You are here:

Uma Thurman confirmed to star in Netflix's upcoming supernatural drama Chambers

Actress Uma Thurman has signed on for a starring role in the upcoming Chambers Netflix series. The series follows a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life, reports variety.com.

However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor's sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased.

Thurman will play Nancy, the mother of a heart donor who forges a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

The actress is known for her roles in films like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill franchise and Pulp Fiction.

Chambers was developed by Super Deluxe, and marks the digital service's first full-length series order. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 16:15 PM