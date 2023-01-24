UK's Princess Eugenie expecting second child this summer
Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle
UK Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.
Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles III and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She gave birth to a son, August, in 2021.
“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement.
Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Spare: Prince William and Kate Middleton shamed Meghan; Harry has all reasons to be angry
In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry mentions that how Prince William and his wife Kate humiliated Meghan Markle by calling her ‘divorced biracial American actress’. Though Kate Middleton is not ready to forgive Harry. for exposing her.
Beyond Harry and Meghan: A look at messy monarchies across the world
Britain doesn’t have a monopoly on royal dirty laundry. Here are four other messy monarchies that have recently been involved in their own dysfunction, disorder, and high drama
'Spare' review: Why Harry’s calls for reconciliation will ring hollow to anyone who reads the book
Though his ghostwriter has kept the words supposedly neutral and the tone chatty, Harry’s irrational resentment of William is painfully apparent