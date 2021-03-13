UK publisher asks CBS to remove 'inaccurate, misleading' portions from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

The publisher, Associated Newspapers, also alleged that a montage in the interview shows headlines that have been taken out of context or 'deliberately edited.'

The buzz around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey refuses to die down. Now, the owner of Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers has asked ViacomCBS to remove the "inaccurate, misleading and divisive” portions from the tell-all interview, reported Deadline. Considered to be one of the UK’s largest publishers, Associated Newspapers has also alleged that a montage in the special interview shows headlines that have been doctored.

Elizabeth Hartley, legal director of the newspaper's group, has claimed that headlines used in the montage have been taken out of context or "deliberately edited." According to her, these doctored headlines are used as evidence to support the claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In the letter, ViacomCBS has been asked to remove this content from the online version of the interview and from the telecast.

The Deadline report further added, one of the examples stated in the letter is of the headline ‘Meghan’s seed will taint our Royal Family’. As per Associated Newspapers, the original headline was “Meghan’s seed will taint our Royal Family’: UKIP chief’s glamour model lover, 25, is suspended from the party over racist texts about Prince Harry’s wife-to-be”.

The publishers claim it was a news story about the suspension of a member of the British political party UKIP because of her racist text about the Duchess of Sussex.

Among other things, Meghan and Harry had revealed in the interview that there were talks around their son Archie’s skin colour.

Prince Harry had said that the royal family’s silence about the colonial undertones of the coverage around Meghan was hurtful. Explaining how the negative publicity made her life difficult, Meghan revealed that while she was pregnant with Archie in early 2019, she had suicidal thoughts.

Reacting to the interview, a statement has also been released by Buckingham Palace, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, in which it has been assured that the allegations raised by Harry and Meghan about racism and lack of support have been taken seriously. The Royal family seeks to address the issues privately, reported USA Today.