UK-based indie duo Her's killed along with tour manager in car crash in California

British-based pop duo Her's have been killed in a road accident in the United States, where they were on tour, their record label said on 29 March.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died along with manager Trevor Engelbrektson while travelling to a gig in California on Wednesday, said the label, Heist or Hit.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her's..tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27 March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California. They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness." read the record label's Facebook post.

The indie duo were on their second US tour to promote debut album "Invitation to Her's".

Fitzpatrick, from northwest England, and Laading, from Norway, met while studying at university in Liverpool.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that a collision between a pick-up truck and 15-passenger van had left four people dead early on Wednesday.

Authorities have not publicly released the victims' names, but said they were were badly burned in the accident.

"We don't know the exact speeds, but two heavy vehicles, coming into contact with each other at full speed - the impact is huge and devastating," state trooper Kameron Lee told journalists.

"Both vehicles caught fire because of this high impact, and now four people are gone."

Her's began gaining recognition in Britain and the United States after British media cited the duo as "ones to watch," with the BBC promoting them on its new artists platform.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 12:29:57 IST