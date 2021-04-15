Udhayanidhi Stalin points out historical error in Dhanush's Karnan; makers agree to rectify

Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted in praise of Dhanush's new film Karnan, but also pointed out a historical inaccuracy regarding the 1995 Kodiyankulam riots.

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has pointed out a factual error in Dhanush's recently released movie Karnan. The film, which released last week in cinemas, has been receiving an amazing response from the audience and critics for its representation of caste.

Udhayanidhi, who is also Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary, took to social media and appreciated Karnan. He said that the film should be celebrated for its accurate portrayal of the pain faced by the oppressed, however, pointed out that the makers have made a historical inaccuracy.

1995 அதிமுக ஆட்சியில் நடந்த கொடியன்குளம் கலவரத்தை மையமாக வைத்து எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இப்படத்தில் அச்சம்பவம் 1997ல் கழக ஆட்சியில் நடந்ததாக காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதனை தயாரிப்பாளர், இயக்குநரிடம் சுட்டிக்காட்டினேன். அந்தத் தவறை இரு தினங்களில் சரிசெய்துவிடுகிறோம்’ என உறுதியளித்தனர். நன்றி. — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) April 13, 2021

While praising director Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush, Udhayanidhi said that the Kodiyankulam riots of 1995 are shown to have taken place in 1997 in the film. The young politician explained that DMK was the ruling party in 1997 and the events took place in 1995 when All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was the ruling party. He also asserted that he shared the factual error with director Mari Selvaraj, producer Thanu and that both have agreed to rectify it in a few days.

Karnan is based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste-based riots. It is a hard-hitting portrait of the caste divide and police brutality. The movie revolves around Dhanush as the saviour of a village and its people who have been let down by the system. The film grossed Rs 25 crore during its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. This movie also marked the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Selvaraj.

It also features Lal, Natty, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli among others in crucial roles.

On the work front, Dhanush awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil action film Jagame Thanthiram. The movie has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the actor plays a gangster in it.