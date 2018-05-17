Uday Chopra tweets on Karnataka governor's affiliation to BJP-RSS; Twitterati call him 'Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood'

The punching bag of Twitter Trolls Association, Uday Chopra, once again woke up to unpleasant messages after posting a tweet about Karnataka elections.

Now, the Karnataka elections has all of us glued to news channels but it's Chopra who is doing the real digging. On the evening of 15 May, he claimed to have found dirt on BJP and tweeted about it:

I just googled the governor of Karnataka https://t.co/5vUFe5Tttq BJP guy and RSS hmmm I guess we all know what’s gonna happen — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

In his tweet, he indicated that the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala is affiliated to the BJP and the RSS, therefore implying that his ties to the party have led it to form government in the state. Little did Chopra know that supporters of the political party in question would come for him and his acting career. From calling him the Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood to belittling his career, the trolls just didn't stop.

Ye b bollywood ka rahul gandhi hi h 😛 — Rajat agarwal (@RajatPitti) May 15, 2018

Even i googled Dhoom series producer and director.. hmmm i guess we all know who will be the side hero in dhoom 4 https://t.co/045awoxMYP — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 15, 2018

Why bother about politics now? Focus on your film career, which is not doing exactly well at the moment! — Pankaj (@Pankajavs) May 15, 2018

I just googled Uday Chopra. Couldnt find any thing about him https://t.co/cwgEqaDfTu — Divya (@divya_16_) May 15, 2018

Why dumbs from Bollywood tweet on politics — Keep Smiling (@upma23) May 15, 2018

However, Uday didn't hold back in his responses to the trolls and also gave them a lesson or two on Indian politic

As per the Indian Law the party which gets maximum seats is invited first to claim for making government... I believe rather then comments you need to read and learn first #KarnatakaElections2018 — erprashant (@erprashant) May 15, 2018

Ha! So many trolls on my timeline suddenly. I agree I am no one of consequence but I am still an Indian and I care deeply about my country — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

He then, in a Shashi Tharoor-esque tweet, signed off from the site:

I think the fleestalkens are definitely becoming fluggeristic due to my stelnaalens, but what can one do. It’s a Tuesday! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

Although the reason for this Twitter behaviour is unclear, it's not the first time this has happened. Chopra really is unrestrained on Twitter. His tweets, highly philosophical, demand multiple readings:

Girls like bad guys who are secretly good. Guys like good girls who are secretly bad.#TruthOfLife — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 15, 2018

That explains Pyaar Impossible.

Is it illegal to pay someone to kill you? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 10, 2018

We guess?

Does anyone believe in the existence of a purely theoretical universe — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 8, 2018

Not if it is theoretical.

My brain is broken — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) May 8, 2018

Same Uday, same.

