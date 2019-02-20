Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha on his upcoming web series, and dissolution of Phantom Films

2010's critically acclaimed film Udaan made Rajat Barmecha a sensation. However, he later took a turn towards digital content. Speaking at the launch of his new web series Hey Prabhu, he explained why digital is currently a hot favourite among the viewers: "I think there is much more openness when it comes to web. It's also so much more accessible. When it comes to films, there might be some people who go and buy the tickets, but there are also those who watch the pirated versions. However, in case of a web series, if you're in a local train and you've got an hour to reach home, you can watch any series whose episodes are 15-30 minutes long."

Barmecha has also been a part of other web shows like Love, Lust and Confusion, and the Girl In The City franchise. On being asked whether Udaan would have had a greater impact if it had released as a web series, Barmecha said, "Luckily, Udaan didn't go through heavy censorship. I think it was meant to be on the big screen as during those days, social media was not so popular; there was no instagram or any such platforms. So, I guess the best platform for Udaan was the big screen. He further added, "I think about what it would be like for Udaan to release today as people are now well aware of independent cinema. The film would have been much bigger today, but I think the film achieved what ever it deserved and is my film school."

Phantom Films was dissolved last year after certain allegations of grave sexual misconduct against one of its founding members, Vikas Bahl, came to light. Speaking about his association with the production house, Barmecha said: "Udaan was Anurag Kashyap's film, but all the other three guys were there too—Vikramaditya Motwane, Bahl and Madhu Mantena. For me, Anurag and Vikram are like family, so I can talk to them anytime if I have anything to discuss with them. It's sad that it had to end, but because Vikram and Anurag are so talented, they are they still going to make good cinema wherever they go."

He concluded by adding that his upcoming film, tentatively titled Leader, and presented by Imtiaz Ali, will probably release this year.

