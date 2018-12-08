UAE court sends Mika Singh back to Abu Dhabi Jail after hearing; singer is accused of sexually harassing teenage Brazilian model

Indian singer Mika Singh, who was arrested for sexual harassment in UAE on Thursday and was later released the same night, is reportedly back in Abu Dhabi jail.

"He was produced in the court today evening. And he has been sent back to police custody," a diplomatic source close to the case told Khaleej Times.

It is not clear for how many days Mika has been detained, but reports said that the singer is being further questioned by the authorities.

Mika was arrested in UAE on Thursday for allegedly sending "indecent pictures" to a teenaged Brazilian model.

Earlier, Mika was arrested in Dubai and taken to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding an Abu Dhabi residence visa. The singer was released Thursday night following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told Gulf News, according to PTI.

According to the sources, the singer was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint against Mika, alleging he sent her some inappropriate pictures. He also promised her a job in a Bollywood movie.

This is not the first time that the singer has faced charges of inappropriate behaviour. He was accused of forcibly kissing Bollywood's controversial actor Rakhi Sawant and was involved in a fight with an audience member during a show.

Mika had gone to Dubai to perform at a Bollywood event.

Earlier this week, the Aaj Ki Party singer took to his Instagram account to share a video from Dubai. "Hey Dubai.. I'm in your city and it's the 1st time I'm here to attend the most popular awards the Masala Awards. See you tonight!" he wrote in the caption.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 08:32 AM