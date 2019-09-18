U2 to perform in India on 15 December as part of The Joshua Tree Tour; Irish band will have concert in Mumbai

After a considerable wait for their much-anticipated India tour, Irish rock band U2 is making its way to India this December, reports Rolling Stone India. In an interview with the publication, lead singer Bono confirms the news, and states the band was quite pumped about performing in Mumbai on 15 December.

The Indian leg of the tour will mark the final performance of the iconic Joshua Three tour, which has been successfully going on for more than 32 years, ever since the album released in 1987.

Talking about the India-Ireland connection, Bono says, "There is a whole Irish-India thing! We have the same colors in the flag, our tiny little nation — Mahatma Gandhi commented on the struggle for Irish independence and warned against the violent struggle… And our prime minister, he’s a physician — he’s trained in Mumbai, his father’s from Mumbai. It’s just these kinds of links… Also, the Irish constitution influenced the Indian constitution.”

Lead guitarist The Edge has even opened up on why the band did not make their way to the country earlier, citing tour production-related concerns. He revealed that in the past there had been multiple logistical glitches, which prevented a full-fledged tour to India. But since the band was determined this time, they made it happen.

The ticket prices for the show will range from Rs 3,000 and Rs 24,000. Aside from the band's maiden India performance, the 'U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2019' will also have debut concerts in Singapore, Seoul, and Manila.

