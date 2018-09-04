U2 frontman Bono says he will be 'back to full voice' for remaining European concert

Berlin: U2 frontman Bono has said on 3 September, that he will be "back to full voice" for the rest of a European tour after the Irish rock band was forced to cancel a gig in Berlin when they were only a few songs in.

Thousands of fans were left disappointed on 1 September night when the band's set was abruptly cancelled after Bono appeared to be unable to sing.

"It's not right for you. It's useless," he told fans from the stage after pausing to drink from a thermos before the show was eventually called off.

The surprise cancellation left the remainder of U2's seven month "Experience + Innocence" tour in doubt. But in a statement released through his publicist late on 2 September, Bono said he had recovered his vocal health and that the tour would continue as planned.

"I've seen a great doctor and with his care I'll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour," the 58-year-old singer said.

"So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out."

He added that his joy was "tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced".

But he said the band will return to Berlin at the end of their tour to play a new gig on 13 November for those who missed out on 1 September. The statement will come as a relief to U2 fans across Europe with tickets for upcoming shows.

The band's next scheduled concert is in Cologne on 4 September before they head to France, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Britain and Ireland. At the first Berlin show on 7 September , Bono condemned the recent far-right violence in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

During the concert, the slogan #wirsindmehr (we are more) used by counterprotesters in Germany against the far-right was also projected on the stage, to cheers from the crowd.

